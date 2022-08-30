Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 1.7 %

AEM stock traded down C$0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$55.70. The stock had a trading volume of 556,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,009. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$48.88 and a 1-year high of C$84.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$57.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$67.25.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.04 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.0100002 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Separately, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$89.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

