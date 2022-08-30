Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by Cloverfields Capital Group LP

Cloverfields Capital Group LP trimmed its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,046 shares during the quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AL. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,440,000 after buying an additional 24,496 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,081,000 after purchasing an additional 836,467 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Air Lease by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,419,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,388,000 after buying an additional 1,054,324 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Air Lease by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,355,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,533,000 after buying an additional 26,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Air Lease by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,628,000 after buying an additional 53,953 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Air Lease Price Performance

NYSE AL traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.89. 10,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,381. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $50.99.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $557.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.23 million. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently -64.35%.

About Air Lease

(Get Rating)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.