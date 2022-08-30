Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,319 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,615,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 337.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 87,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 67,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

Albertsons Companies stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.82. 19,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,249. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.45. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average of $30.20.

Albertsons Companies Cuts Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 63.97%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACI shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $691,125.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $691,125.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $7,119,084.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 638,928 shares in the company, valued at $18,049,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 312,245 shares of company stock worth $8,747,861. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

