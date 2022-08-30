Algorand Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $53.31 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 30th. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $2.02 billion and $53.31 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00098504 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00021080 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00271428 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00027997 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008487 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000289 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,320,931,191 coins and its circulating supply is 6,898,650,834 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

