AllianceBlock Achieves Market Cap of $10.87 Million (ALBT)

AllianceBlock (ALBT) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. AllianceBlock has a market cap of $10.87 million and approximately $238,434.00 worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllianceBlock coin can now be purchased for about $0.0466 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AllianceBlock has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

AllianceBlock Profile

ALBT is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,955,783 coins. The official website for AllianceBlock is allianceblock.io. AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AllianceBlock is medium.com/@allianceblock.

Buying and Selling AllianceBlock

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

