American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) vs. RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Head to Head Review

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) and American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares RLJ Lodging Trust and American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLJ Lodging Trust -15.12% -7.70% -3.14% American Hotel Income Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RLJ Lodging Trust and American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLJ Lodging Trust $785.66 million 2.54 -$305.17 million ($1.12) -10.95 American Hotel Income Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

American Hotel Income Properties REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RLJ Lodging Trust.

93.8% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for RLJ Lodging Trust and American Hotel Income Properties REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RLJ Lodging Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60 American Hotel Income Properties REIT 0 4 1 0 2.20

RLJ Lodging Trust presently has a consensus target price of $16.58, suggesting a potential upside of 35.26%. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 61.87%. Given American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Hotel Income Properties REIT is more favorable than RLJ Lodging Trust.

Summary

RLJ Lodging Trust beats American Hotel Income Properties REIT on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand. AHIP hotels operate under brands affiliated with Marriott, Hilton, IHG and Choice Hotels through license agreements. The Company's long-term objectives are to build on its proven track record of successful investment, deliver monthly U.S. dollar denominated distributions to unitholders, and generate value through the continued growth of its diversified hotel portfolio.

