American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMSWA. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. B. Riley upgraded shares of American Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.33.

American Software stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. American Software has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $33.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.33. The company has a market capitalization of $588.18 million, a P/E ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 0.84.

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.35 million. Equities analysts expect that American Software will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in American Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Software during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Software during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of American Software by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Software by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform, a cloud-architected supply chain management platform that helps manage seven critical planning processes, such as product, demand, inventory, supply, deploy, integrated business planning, and supply chain data management.

