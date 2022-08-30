Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Short Interest Update

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the July 31st total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 908,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMRX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of AMRX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.35. The company had a trading volume of 57,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,656. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $713.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.18. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a positive return on equity of 56.26%. The business had revenue of $559.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 990,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 31,719 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,515,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 172,629 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

