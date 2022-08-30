Analysts Set Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Price Target at $25.50

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.
CLMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
In related news, EVP Scott Obermeier purchased 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $101,282.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,143 shares in the company, valued at $767,880.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer bought 9,251 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $149,033.61. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 137,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,823.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Obermeier bought 6,350 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $101,282.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,880.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 35,173 shares of company stock worth $566,940 in the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of CLMT opened at $17.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.62. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $18.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.19.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.
