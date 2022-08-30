Analysts Set Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Price Target at $25.50

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

CLMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

In related news, EVP Scott Obermeier purchased 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $101,282.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,143 shares in the company, valued at $767,880.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer bought 9,251 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $149,033.61. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 137,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,823.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Obermeier bought 6,350 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $101,282.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,880.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 35,173 shares of company stock worth $566,940 in the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1,788.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 792,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,787,000 after buying an additional 750,621 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,431,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,429,000 after buying an additional 206,379 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $760,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 267,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 56,514 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 70,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 42,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLMT opened at $17.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.62. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $18.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.19.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

Further Reading

