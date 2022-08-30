Analysts Set CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Target Price at $35.00

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CARG shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on CarGurus from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CarGurus from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $443,029.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 392,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,822,526.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $19.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.56. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.21.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.31 million. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. CarGurus’s revenue was up 134.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

