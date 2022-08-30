Analysts Set ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Target Price at $91.25

Shares of ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on ITV from GBX 85 ($1.03) to GBX 75 ($0.91) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ITV from GBX 100 ($1.21) to GBX 90 ($1.09) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ITV from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 135 ($1.63) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ITV from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 65 ($0.79) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

ITV Price Performance

ITVPY opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. ITV has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $17.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average is $9.71.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

