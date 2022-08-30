Analysts Set Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Target Price at $19.40

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MGNI shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Magnite from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Magnite from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Magnite alerts:

Institutional Trading of Magnite

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Magnite by 7,927.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Magnite by 46.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Magnite by 48.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Magnite in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnite in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $7.92 on Thursday. Magnite has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average is $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $123.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.86 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. Magnite’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Magnite

(Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.