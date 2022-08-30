Analyzing Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) & AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR)

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) and Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AlloVir and Genenta Science’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AlloVir $170,000.00 4,018.13 -$171.96 million ($3.02) -2.43 Genenta Science N/A N/A -$6.54 million N/A N/A

Genenta Science has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AlloVir.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlloVir 0 0 4 0 3.00 Genenta Science 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AlloVir and Genenta Science, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

AlloVir currently has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 363.22%. Genenta Science has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 289.83%. Given AlloVir’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AlloVir is more favorable than Genenta Science.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.7% of AlloVir shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of Genenta Science shares are held by institutional investors. 54.2% of AlloVir shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AlloVir and Genenta Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlloVir N/A -91.15% -74.24% Genenta Science N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AlloVir beats Genenta Science on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus. Its preclinical and clinical development product candidates include ALVR106 for the respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, parainfluenza virus, and human metapneumovirus; ALVR109 to treat SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19; ALVR107 for treating hepatitis B; and ALVR108. The company was formerly known as ViraCyte, Inc. and changed its name to Allovir, Inc. in May 2019. Allovir, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Genenta Science

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. The company's lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter. It is also developing Temferon for use in the treatment of other solid tumor indications, locally advanced hepatocellular carcinoma, and intra-hepatic cholangiocarcinoma. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

