Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Short Interest Up 13.4% in August

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,950,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the July 31st total of 7,010,000 shares. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Insider Activity at Angi

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $25,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,743.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $75,950. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,984,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,963 shares in the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Angi during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,790,000. Allen Holding Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. Allen Holding Inc. NY now owns 1,700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,322,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 354.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,232,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 961,510 shares during the last quarter. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Angi Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANGI. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Angi in a report on Friday, August 12th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Angi from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Angi from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Angi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.39.

Shares of ANGI remained flat at $4.03 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,098. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average is $5.28. Angi has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $515.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Angi will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Angi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Recommended Stories

