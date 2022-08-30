AngloGold Ashanti Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AU)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 5,830 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 312% compared to the typical volume of 1,416 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of AU stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.70. 324,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,568,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.87. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $26.96.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.2935 per share. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,170,534 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $357,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,361 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,002,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $162,724,000 after purchasing an additional 594,702 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,197,097 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $171,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,059 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,882,311 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,686,000 after purchasing an additional 352,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,253,821 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $89,245,000 after purchasing an additional 124,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

