ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.34-$1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$315.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $304.50 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANIP. Raymond James boosted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:ANIP traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.50 million, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $60.23.

Insider Transactions at ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 25.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $73.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP James G. Marken sold 12,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $477,593.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,814 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,030.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP James G. Marken sold 12,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $477,593.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,814 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,030.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $195,449.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,691.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,916 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 56.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

