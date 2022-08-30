ankrETH 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $367,128.00 (aEth)

ankrETH (aEth) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 30th. ankrETH has a market capitalization of $85.72 million and $367,128.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ankrETH has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ankrETH coin can now be bought for $2,922.51 or 0.06939898 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005095 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,631.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004022 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002604 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00132995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00032624 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00082569 BTC.

ankrETH Profile

ankrETH is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. ankrETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ankrETH is stkr.io.

ankrETH Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ankrETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ankrETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ankrETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

