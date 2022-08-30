Anqa Management LLC Has $224,000 Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Anqa Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 96.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,645 shares during the quarter. TEGNA accounts for about 0.3% of Anqa Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Anqa Management LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Huber Research raised TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

TGNA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,039. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $23.04.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.78 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is 16.17%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

