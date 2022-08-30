Anqa Management LLC Purchases 190,343 Shares of Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT)

Anqa Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,618,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,343 shares during the period. Owlet comprises approximately 8.2% of Anqa Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Anqa Management LLC owned about 1.43% of Owlet worth $7,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Owlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Owlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Owlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Owlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Owlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OWLT. Citigroup upped their target price on Owlet from $2.50 to $3.25 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on Owlet to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

NYSE OWLT traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.56. 2,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,603. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88. Owlet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $7.35.

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include Smart Sock, a baby monitor to track an infant's oxygen levels, heart rates, and sleep trends; Dream Sock, an app to assist children for better sleep; Cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere; and Dream Lab, an interactive online platform that assists families in building healthy sleep habits.

