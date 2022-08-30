Antonetti Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 892 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $112.29. 410,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,591,845. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $204.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

