Antonetti Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,203,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976,631 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,621 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $202,039,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 478.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,521,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,316,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,104,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,590,698. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.97. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

