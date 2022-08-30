Antonetti Capital Management LLC Has $291,000 Stock Position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 387,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,057,000 after buying an additional 95,166 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,216,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 64,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after buying an additional 49,624 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,611,000 after buying an additional 39,613 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,365,000 after buying an additional 32,418 shares during the period.

Get iShares Residential Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA REZ traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.03. 1,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,680. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.88 and its 200 day moving average is $87.17. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.92 and a one year high of $100.05.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.