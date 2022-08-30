Antonetti Capital Management LLC Has $4.12 Million Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $116,004,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,650,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,441,000 after purchasing an additional 718,092 shares during the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $82,881,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $64,103,000. Finally, LGL Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,577,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.08. 44,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,278. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $116.04 and a 1-year high of $131.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.75.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.143 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

