Antonetti Capital Management LLC Has $63,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM traded down $3.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,303,856. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.96 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.