Antonetti Capital Management LLC Has $81,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 8,088 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 266.8% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 26,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 19,047 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.9 %

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.30. 109,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,673,035. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

