Antonetti Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. iShares US Telecommunications ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,379,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,401,000 after acquiring an additional 773,475 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,386,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 224,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 216,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 81,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the period.

IYZ traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $25.20. 443,859 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day moving average is $27.36. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

