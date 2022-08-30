Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 8,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 68,654 shares.The stock last traded at $9.87 and had previously closed at $9.86.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APGB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the second quarter worth about $1,209,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the second quarter worth about $247,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 114.1% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,062,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,449,000 after purchasing an additional 566,501 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 39.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the second quarter worth about $885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

