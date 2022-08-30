Apollon Limassol Price Down 17.3% Over Last Week (APL)

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 30th. During the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be bought for $1.57 or 0.00007735 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollon Limassol has a total market cap of $518,283.61 and $236,778.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Apollon Limassol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00097630 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00021212 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00270919 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00027596 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008497 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000291 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Coin Profile

Apollon Limassol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency. The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en.

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Limassol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon Limassol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.