Apollon (XAP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.00

Apollon (XAP) traded up 95.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. In the last week, Apollon has traded up 85.2% against the dollar. One Apollon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollon has a total market capitalization of $5,897.41 and approximately $2.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Apollon Coin Profile

Apollon (CRYPTO:XAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollon’s official website is apollon.one. The Reddit community for Apollon is https://reddit.com/r/Apollon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollon (XAP) is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Apollon features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Additionally, there is a XAP wallet compatible for Windows, Mac, and Linux available for download on the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Apollon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

