Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,002 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.62.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.10. 454,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,730,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.20 and a 200-day moving average of $112.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

