Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given “Buy” Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $109.00 target price on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $95.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.91% from the company’s previous close.

AMAT has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.62.

Applied Materials Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $96.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.51. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Applied Materials by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 387 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,204 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

