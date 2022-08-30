AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Shares Sold by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,693 shares during the quarter. AppLovin makes up approximately 1.2% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth about $914,943,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $91,349,000. Goodnow Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 1,084,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,255,000 after purchasing an additional 564,130 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 831,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,401,000 after acquiring an additional 464,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 701.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 397,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,448,000 after acquiring an additional 347,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on AppLovin from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America raised shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.25.

AppLovin stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.46. 24,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,589,807. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -86.07, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.15. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $24.89 and a 12 month high of $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $776.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.75 million. AppLovin had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,644,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,318,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,095,808.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $598,275.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,318,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

