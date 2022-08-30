APY.Finance Price Hits $0.0053 on Major Exchanges (APY)

APY.Finance (APY) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 30th. One APY.Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. APY.Finance has a total market cap of $349,716.61 and $861.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance’s genesis date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,469,950 coins. APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance. APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance.

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

