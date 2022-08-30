Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Gap Down to $163.93

Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $163.93, but opened at $155.04. Arch Resources shares last traded at $148.58, with a volume of 7,077 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARCH. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Arch Resources from $234.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.04%.

In other Arch Resources news, Director James N. Chapman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.10 per share, with a total value of $123,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,874.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Arch Resources by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,365 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,343,000 after buying an additional 57,193 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

