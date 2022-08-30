Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,600 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the July 31st total of 228,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARBK. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the fourth quarter worth $469,000. Gillson Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Argo Blockchain by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 39,081 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the first quarter worth $107,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Argo Blockchain by 93.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 365,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 176,951 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Argo Blockchain by 632.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.85% of the company’s stock.
Argo Blockchain Price Performance
NASDAQ:ARBK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.64. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,216. Argo Blockchain has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Argo Blockchain Company Profile
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Argo Blockchain (ARBK)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.