Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,600 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the July 31st total of 228,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARBK. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the fourth quarter worth $469,000. Gillson Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Argo Blockchain by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 39,081 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the first quarter worth $107,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Argo Blockchain by 93.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 365,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 176,951 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Argo Blockchain by 632.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARBK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.64. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,216. Argo Blockchain has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARBK shares. Compass Point lowered their price target on Argo Blockchain from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Argo Blockchain from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Argo Blockchain from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Argo Blockchain from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Argo Blockchain from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.44.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

