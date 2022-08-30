Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €6.20 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €6.20 ($6.33) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AT1. UBS Group set a €3.60 ($3.67) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays set a €4.10 ($4.18) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.10) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.70 ($3.78) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.00 ($3.06) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Aroundtown Price Performance

Shares of ETR AT1 opened at €2.93 ($2.99) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is €4.29. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of €2.76 ($2.82) and a 1-year high of €6.90 ($7.04). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.18.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

