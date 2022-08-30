Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €4.80 by Baader Bank

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) has been given a €4.80 ($4.90) price target by Baader Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 63.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AT1. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.70 ($3.78) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €3.60 ($3.67) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.10) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.00 ($3.06) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €4.10 ($4.18) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Friday.

Aroundtown Stock Performance

Shares of Aroundtown stock traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €2.93 ($2.99). The company had a trading volume of 2,098,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €3.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €4.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of €2.76 ($2.82) and a 1-year high of €6.90 ($7.04).

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

