Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Short Interest Up 6.9% in August

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,300 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the July 31st total of 160,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Arrow Financial Price Performance

Shares of Arrow Financial stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.50. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,238. The company has a market cap of $520.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.82. Arrow Financial has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.25 million. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Analysts forecast that Arrow Financial will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Arrow Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arrow Financial by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.