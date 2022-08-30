Artal Group S.A. Has $37.88 Million Stock Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Artal Group S.A. decreased its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,000,000 shares during the period. Amicus Therapeutics makes up 1.6% of Artal Group S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Artal Group S.A. owned approximately 1.43% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $37,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $115,000.

NASDAQ FOLD traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $11.29. The company had a trading volume of 85,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,683. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average is $9.34. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Insider Transactions at Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 87.50% and a negative return on equity of 102.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 11,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $111,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 291,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $54,864.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,916,868.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 11,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $111,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 291,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,965 shares of company stock worth $1,063,454 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

