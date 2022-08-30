Artal Group S.A. Reduces Position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Artal Group S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,047 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. owned about 1.13% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $12,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITOS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,485. The company has a market capitalization of $806.60 million, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.50. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $52.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.62.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

