Artal Group S.A. Sells 10,000 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Artal Group S.A. lessened its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 665,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. BeiGene comprises approximately 5.3% of Artal Group S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Artal Group S.A.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $125,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BGNE. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in BeiGene during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BeiGene by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BeiGene during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in BeiGene by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGNE traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,177. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $118.18 and a fifty-two week high of $426.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($5.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($1.33). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 38.58% and a negative net margin of 187.65%. The firm had revenue of $341.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.28 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BGNE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $300.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.25.

In other BeiGene news, insider Lai Wang sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.40, for a total value of $62,033.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 723 shares in the company, valued at $100,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 3,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total transaction of $484,185.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lai Wang sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.40, for a total transaction of $62,033.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,786.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,740 shares of company stock worth $1,124,135 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

