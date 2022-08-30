Artal Group S.A. Takes $4.56 Million Position in Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Adagio Therapeutics by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Adagio Therapeutics by 189.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

ADGI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.50. 9,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,979. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.94. Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $78.82.

Adagio Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts predict that Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Adagio Therapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adagio Therapeutics to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In other news, Director Marc Elia acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $4,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,398,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,888,930. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Adagio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the ADG20 (adintrevimab), a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease.

