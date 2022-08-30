ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Price Target Cut to GBX 920

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,075 ($12.99) to GBX 920 ($11.12) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ASOMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ASOS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ASOS from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on ASOS from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on ASOS from GBX 1,700 ($20.54) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,472.00.

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS Stock Up 0.6 %

ASOMY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.16. The company had a trading volume of 34,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,760. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.92. ASOS has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $54.74.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.