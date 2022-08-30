Assemble Protocol Trading 1.9% Lower This Week (ASM)

Assemble Protocol (ASM) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 30th. Assemble Protocol has a market capitalization of $27.70 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Assemble Protocol has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One Assemble Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges.

Assemble Protocol Profile

Assemble Protocol (ASM) is a coin. It launched on May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,475,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,182,829,761 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Assemble Protocol’s official website is assembleprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Assemble Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

