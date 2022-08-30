AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Cloverfields Capital Group LP

Cloverfields Capital Group LP reduced its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Danske initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8,840.50.

AZN stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.72. 389,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,558,328. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.45. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $53.63 and a one year high of $71.70. The company has a market cap of $197.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently -221.95%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

