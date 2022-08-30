Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.05–$0.02 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.00 million-$21.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.27 million. Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.05-$0.02 EPS.

Asure Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $112.99 million, a PE ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 9.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Asure Software will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick Goepel acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $100,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 917,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,457.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Asure Software by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 49.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,305 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

