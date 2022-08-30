Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.35

Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.35 and last traded at C$3.35, with a volume of 15000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.45.

Atalaya Mining Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.79. The stock has a market cap of C$468.59 million and a P/E ratio of 3.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.86.

Atalaya Mining Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Atalaya Mining’s payout ratio is 38.74%.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

