ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Raised to C$49.50 at CSFB

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at CSFB from C$48.00 to C$49.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.06% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ATCO to C$49.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on ATCO from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ATCO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$50.39.

TSE ACO.X traded down C$0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$47.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,994. The firm has a market cap of C$5.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.47. ATCO has a 52 week low of C$40.00 and a 52 week high of C$48.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.67.

In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$47.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$236,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,434,136 shares in the company, valued at C$1,249,012,926. Over the last three months, insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $955,425.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

