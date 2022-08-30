Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 103 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,182 shares.The stock last traded at $606.01 and had previously closed at $613.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th.

Get Atrion alerts:

Atrion Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $637.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $663.90.

Atrion Increases Dividend

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $2.15 dividend. This is a boost from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.07%.

Institutional Trading of Atrion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Atrion by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 43,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in Atrion by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 6,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Atrion in the 1st quarter valued at $570,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Atrion by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Atrion in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

About Atrion

(Get Rating)

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.