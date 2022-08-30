Aureus Asset Management LLC Acquires 37,009 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 420,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,009 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton comprises about 2.5% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $36,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,122,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,745,000 after purchasing an additional 101,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,080,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,221,000 after purchasing an additional 31,880 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,763,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,511,000 after acquiring an additional 406,020 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,912,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,946,000 after acquiring an additional 53,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $475,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,948 shares in the company, valued at $6,075,699.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $475,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,948 shares in the company, valued at $6,075,699.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 599,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,360,594.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,825 shares of company stock valued at $15,847,653. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAH stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.96. 6,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,276. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.64. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $99.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.26%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.